Broadbridge Heath hand Mavericks home humbling

Worthing United suffered a humbling in their first home Southern Combination League Premier Division fixture of the season last night.

Broadbridge Heath ran riot, cruising to a 7-0 success at Lyons Way.

Devon Fender hit a hat-trick, Tim Martin struck twice, while both Rob Allan and Jamie Stideford scored own goals.

Mavericks assistant manager Matt Currier, who took the team in the absence of Matt Evans, felt it was a case of the sublime to the ridiculous after an opening-day win at much-fancied Saltdean United three days earlier.

He said: “It was really disappointing, particularly after such a good win on Saturday.

“They took the lead through a freak goal and we lost our way from there. I said we’d be inconsistent this season, which our first two games show.”

Mavericks made a flying start to the Southern Combination League Premier Division season with a surprise win on Saturday.

Paul Elliott got the only goal as Mavericks sealed an unlikely 1-0 success at highly-fancied Saltdean United in the opening league game of the season.

Elliott netted with just two minutes on the clock and United had no problems holding out for all three points.

Mavericks manager Evans is currently away on holiday, so assistant coach Currier took charge of the team.

He felt it was the perfect start to the league campaign and said: “Many people have tipped them to do well this season and I think they will be challenging.

“It was a great way to start the season and a really pleasing three points.

“We’ve got a young squad here who are only going to get better, this result proves that this team is capable of matching the top teams.”

United are without a game on Saturday, then return to action at home to fellow Premier Division side Horsham YMCA in the Peter Bentley Cup second round on Tuesday.

WORTHING UNITED v Saltdean United: Buckland; Robinson, Davison, Stideford, Allan, Nagle, Hards, Shuga’a, Deacon, Leyton, Elliott. Subs: Sparks (Hards), Patching (Shuga’a), Moore (Layton), Sills.

WORTHING UNITED v Broadbridge Heath: Buckland; Robinson, Davison, Stideford, Allan, Nagle, Hards, Shuga’a, Patching, Leyton, Harding. Subs: Rose (Robinson, 45), Sparks (Harding, 55), Moore (Shuga’a, 65), Sills.

