Brodie at the double as Worthing beat Burgess Hill

Luke Brodie scored twice as Worthing Football Club progressed into the quarter-finals of the Alan Turvey Trophy with a 2-1 win against Burgess Hill this evening.

Both teams included a number of youngsters, with Worthing captained by 16-year-old Matt Boiling as the home side fielded a completely different line-up to the one which won 4-0 at Lowestoft on Saturday.

Six players made their Worthing debuts as Ethan Belward, Charlie Williamson, Marshall Ball and Joel Colbran all started, while James Thurgar and Tobi Minter came off the bench.

The visitors made seven changes themselves from Saturday and had the first opening on eight minutes when Guy Bolton fired over from 20 yards.

Burgess Hill took the lead six minutes later when debutant Billy Medlock, who scored 12 goals for Worthing in 2013, turned home Leon Redwood's inswinging free kick from eight yards.

Worthing equalised on 26 minutes when Jack Newhouse took the ball forward and it then broke for Brodie, who curled a superb shot home from the edge of the penalty area for his second senior goal.

The visitors enjoyed more of the possession leading up to half-time but Bolton's strike from distance was comfortably saved by Ethan Belward, Ashley Nzala fired wide from 22 yards and Belward also smartly kept out Redwood's free kick.

Bolton drove a low shot just wide of the far post six minutes into the second half as the Hillians continued to look the more dangerous side.

However, they were reduced to ten men on 54 minutes when George Brown was red-carded for an off-the-ball incident.

Worthing made their man advantage count six minutes later when Brodie went down under a Pointing challenge in the penalty area and then picked himself up to score his second goal of the evening from the spot.

Burgess Hill went close to an equaliser on 72 minutes when Medlock's fierce shot was blocked and substitute Larry Akanbi was then unable to get enough on his effort from ten yards and Worthing cleared the danger.

The visitors then had penalty appeals waved away when Akanbi went down ten minutes later, before Worthing substitute Brannon O'Neill was denied by a excellent Tom McAlpine save late on as the hosts held on to reach the last eight.

Worthing will entertain Billericay in the quarter-finals, after they won 2-1 at home to Brightlingsea Regent tonight.

WORTHING: Belward; Williamson, Boiling, Watson, Ball; Heryet (Minter 77), Colbran, Hallard, Lemon (O'Neill 79); Newhouse (Thurgar 67); Brodie. Subs: Fagan.

BURGESS HILL: McAlpine; Brown, Richmond, Pointing, Redwood; Nzala (Griffin 60), Okwute, Bolton, Ribeiro (Bromage 58); Thompson (Akanbi 67), Medlock. Subs: Tuck. Att: 444.

