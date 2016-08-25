Bugiel’s strike helps Worthing maintain unbeaten record

Omar Bugiel netted nine minutes from time to ensure Worthing kept their unbeaten run going in this season’s Ryman League Premier Division.

Worthing, who went into their clash at Leatherhead having won all three games in the league so far, fell behind when Lloyd Harrington struck on 57 minutes.

With time running out and a first defeat becoming an increasing danger, Bugiel followed up his brace on Saturday by netting on 81 minutes as it ended all square.

Worthing joint boss Jon Meeney was pleased to see his side come away with a point.

He said: “Technically we were not at our best but points in games like these could be crucial come the end of the season.

“When we had that one opportunity, fortunately, Omar was on hand to finish.

“Sometimes the transition from 3G to grass can be a tricky one but we’re not using that as an excuse.

“Having spoken about set-plays leading into it, we were frustrated to concede from a corner.

“I changed it tactically after Will Hendon was forced off and we improved when Brannon O’Neill was introduced, then we managed to get the equaliser.”

After a scoreless opening half, poor marking saw Harrington left free to head home from a corner just before the hour mark.

A moment of quality nine minutes from the end got Worthing level. Zack Newton and Reis Stanislaus linked up with the former finding Bugiel who clinically finished.

Both sides pushed for a late winner but it ended all square.

Worthing welcome fourth-from-bottom Grays Athletic in the league on Saturday, then travel to local rivals Bognor on Monday.

WORTHING: Banks; Hendon, Elphick, Metcalf, Rents; Axell, Wills; Newton, Bugiel, Sparks; Stanislaus. Subs: O’Neill (Axell), Piper (Hendon), Edwards, Fagan.

