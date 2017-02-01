Bugiel set for Worthing stay with transfer window slamming shut

Worthing Football Club joint-manager Gary Elphick is confident Omar Bugiel will remain at Woodside Road until the end of the season.

With the January transfer window closing last night, star striker Bugiel is still a Worthing player.

The 23-year-old forward was reportedly attracting a lot of interest but Football League clubs are now unable to sign him. However the transfer window does not apply to clubs at National League level and lower.

Elphick remains confident the 22-goal striker will stay at Woodside Road until the end of the season and said: “I think it’s roles reversed a little bit with Omar now. We had nothing come in before the deadline, so hopefully he’ll remain with us for the rest of the season.

“For National League clubs, the window doesn’t close, so if a serious bid was to come in then it would be something to be considered.

“We wouldn’t stand in Omar’s way but it would have to be something right for him and the club now.”

