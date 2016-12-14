Bugiel stars as Worthing edge eight-goal thriller

Omar Bugiel hit a hat-trick as Worthing Football Club got back on the winning trail in the Ryman League Premier Division on Tuesday.

Following a fine first-round FA Trophy win at National League side Dagenham & Redbridge three days earlier, Worthing were full of confidence and bagged a first league win in five games with a 5-3 home success over ten-man Staines Town at Woodside Road.

Two strikes from Bugiel and one from Arron Hopkinson fired Worthing three goals ahead inside 20 minutes.

Back came Staines and they levelled at 3-3 by the hour, before both Bugiel and Dawes struck in the final 20 minutes to win it for the home side.

Worthing joint-manager Gary Elphick was relieved to see a return to winning ways in the league.

He said: “It was vital to get the three points and we did that. It was always going to be hard after such a special win on Saturday but we dug in and got the victory.

“After letting a three-goal lead go, we showed great character to go on. I wasn’t happy with the defending as a team – at 3-0 I think a little bit of game management should have come in. All I wanted was the win, we got that.

“It’s on to Lowestoft now, which will be a really tricky trip.”

Worthing were off to a flier as a brace of Bugiel strikes, and a Hopkinson effort sandwiched in the middle, put them three ahead inside 20 minutes.

Staines were back on level terms by the hour, thanks to two from Max Worsfold and Adrian Clifton’s goal.

Bugiel completed his hat-trick seven minutes later as Worthing were back in front, before a clumsy tackle by Corey Heath on Worsfold saw Staines awarded a spot-kick. Worsfold’s penalty struck a post and came out, then Worthing had one of their own three minutes from time.

Dawes dispatched it as Worthing went 5-3 in front.

Frustrations boiled over for Staines, with Worsfold shown a red card after the final whistle for dissent on a thrilling evening.

WORTHING:: Fagan; Hendon, Cook, Heath, Rents; Edwards, Wills; Hopkinson, Bugiel, Sparks; Dawes. Subs: O’Neill (Hopkinson, 61), Brodie (Sparks, 76), Boiling, Lemon, Belward.

