Burling steps down as Worthing ladies' manager

Andy Burling has stepped down as Worthing Football Club's ladies' team manager.

Burling, who announced his decision earlier in the week, completed a memorable double last season in the team's first full campaign of association at Woodside Road.

Worthing stormed to the South East Counties Division 1 title, as well as winning the Sussex Challenge Trophy - thumping Lancing 6-1 at Culver Road in the final.

Burling admitted walking away from his position was his 'hardest decision' but said: "The introduction of a new coach made my position as manager totally untenable.

"This was the hardest decision to walk away from something that has taken me over ten years to create. However, I feel I've left the position of ladies' football at Woodside Road in a very healthy position. They can look forward to a season in the South East Counties Premier Division after last season's promotion."

As one door closed, another opened for Burling. He has decided to take up the vacant assistant managerial role at the the newly-formed Worthing United ladies' team ahead of the new season.

Burling, who will work under manager Jason Downer, is pleased to be back in the game so soon and added: "The future looks to be a really exciting one. I've taken up the vacant assistant manager's job at Worthing United.

"With all the history surrounding Worthing United and the two boys they lost, they have created a special family club.

"Several of my team from last season have come over to join me at Worthing United as well.

"This does mean starting again in the lowest tier but it's a challenge I'm more than happy to take."

Worthing placed their 'sincere appreciation' for Burling's efforts last season and wished him all the best for the future in a statement on the club website.

Men's first-team coach Cameron Morrison will take charge of the team for the immediate future.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.