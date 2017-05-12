Captain Wills wins hat-trick of awards

Captain Kane Wills was the star of the show at Worthing Football Club's Awards Dinner last night.

Wills, who joined the club last summer, picked up three awards for his outstanding performances in midfield. He won the players' player award, manager's player of the year and also the Worthing Away Boys' player of the season.

Worthing boss Gary Elphick felt the awards were just reward for Wills and said: "The biggest thing that impressed me with Kane was that even when Omar (Bugiel) left and we had injuries and were stretched to the bare bones, he was the glue that kept everything together.

"He's a deserved winner of all the awards."

After a tricky start to life at Worthing, Wills soon settled in and was a consistent performer in the middle of the park. Elphick said: "He just needed an arm around him to tell him how good he is. He also had to look after himself a little bit more as he was trying to cover too many areas and not staying central.

"He needed a bit of bedding in time and we had to create a team that was good enough for him as well but it's amazing what a little arm around the shoulder can do.

"He's a fantastic player and as long as I'm at this club and he is, hes always going to be my captain."

Chairman George Dowell's award went to Lloyd Dawes for his goal in the FA Trophy win at Dagenham & Redbridge.

The under-18 players' player of the year was Ruben Schneider and manager Brannon O'Neill's player of the season was Chris Kasta.

Derek Hoskins and Roger Johnson both received awards for their long-term service to the club and former striker Omar Bugiel, who joined Forest Green Rovers in February, won the Supporters' Association award.

