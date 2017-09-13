Caretaker Lock loses first game in charge

John Lock’s first game in caretaker charge of Worthing Football Club ended in defeat last night.

Former Worthing coach Lock, who took charge following Gary Elphick’s decision to resign on Saturday, saw his team suffer a 4-2 Bostik League Premier Division defeat at Dorking Wanderers.

Worthing took a surprise lead then pulled it back to 3-2 late on before Wanderers edged it in the end.

Ben Pope’s 14th-minute strike got temporary manager Lock off to a dream start.

Matthew Briggs’ effort on the half-hour meant the teams were level at the break.

Briggs completed the turnaround ten minutes after the restart, then David Ray made it 3-1 13 minutes later.

Substitute Lloyd Dawes pulled one back four minutes from time but James McShane ensured victory for the home side in stoppage-time.

Worthing host Staines Town at Bognor’s Nyewood Lane ground on Sunday (3pm), they then travel to face division-lower Shoreham for a Velocity Trophy first-round clash on Tuesday (7.45pm).

WORTHING: Covolan; Williiamson, Watson, Douglas, Schneider; Young, Edwards; Clark, Hallard, O’Sullivan; Pope. Subs: Dawes (Pope, 72), Brodie (Clark, 84), Boiling, Samuels, Sparks.

