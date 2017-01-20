County and regional medals for Harriers

Young footballers from across the area were rewarded for their efforts at the ACE Academy awards evening.

More than 40 development players turned out to receive recognition for their excellent participation and application over the past 12 months.

ACE Football Academy award winners with director of coaches Jamie Crellin (left) and Matt Whitehead (right)

Thomas Young walked away with the star of the year award. He has not missed a session over the past year, with his attitude and desire to learn second to none.

Max Ashery, Mason Crookes and Jack Cutts all won most improved player awards for their age-groups, while Kai Khan, George Gilbert and Anwar Boudgam won player of the year trophies.

ACE Football Academy director of coaching Jamie Crellin hailed the youngsters’ effort over the past year.

He said: “The way these boys have applied themselves on the training pitch over the past 12 months has been second to none.

ACE Football Academy youngsters with their awards

“Thomas has been a pleasure to coach and we look forward to progressing him as both a player and a person in the coming years.

“We thought it would be nice to organise an event for them off-the-pitch as part of a reward that they deserve.”

Every player who has taken part in ACE sessions went home with an award and director of coaching Matt Whitehead felt it was a great evening.

He said: “Every player has gone home with an award, then we’ve had seven individual awards for those that went above and beyond throughout the year.

“The venue was packed out and it was so nice to see everyone pull together off the pitch for a fantastic evening, overall it’s been a huge success.”

As well as the awards, the raffle and auctions both made profit. ACE director of coaching pair, Crellin and Whitehead, decided to donate the profit to a local footballer, who has a brother fighting a rare form of cancer.

ACE Football Academy is open to children aged from four to 12. Holiday courses and weekly development sessions take place at Impulse Leisure, Lancing.

For more information visit www.acefootballacademy.net or call 07772 073926.

LEWIS MASON

