Covolan’s super save helps Worthing record third successive win

Worthing Football Club boss Adam Hinshelwood hailed goalkeeper Lucas Covolan after a match-winning save for the second successive game on Saturday.

A 2-0 victory at Needham Market was a third in succession for Worthing and their first in the Bostik League Premier Division this season.

Worthing keeper Lucas Covolan. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Goals from Kieron Pamment and Rhyle Ovenden took Worthing to the three points but Hinshelwood praised Covolan for a crucial save with the score 1-0.

He said: “Lucas has been unlucky in some ways this season as he’s been making excellent saves but not getting the headlines because we’ve been losing.

“In the last two games he’s been brilliant and has made match-winning saves at 1-0 in our win against Lowestoft and again on Saturday.

“On both occasions, I’ve been waiting for the net to bulge but he’s somehow kept the ball out. For all our good play, he’s been the difference.

“He hasn’t had bundles to do but has done everything he has needed to do well and then made top saves too. He has been first class for me and is a top lad.

“He’s another one who I’m sure has aspirations to play higher and is the type of player I want to work with here.”

Hinshelwood felt Worthing were complacent and sloppy in the first half at Needham but grew into the game the longer it went on.

Ovenden set up Pamment to score his sixth goal of the season on 59 minutes. Covolan made an excellent save to keep Worthing ahead, before Ovenden sealed the win in the final minute.

Hinshelwood said: “It’s good to get the win for confidence but it’s important we build on it now.

“We’ve still got a long way to go but the squad has come together and all we can do is continue to take things one game at a time.”

Jimmy Wild came off the bench to make his Worthing debut. The striker left Bognor last month and Hinshelwood said: “He looks like he’ll be a handful, will score a lot of goals and is another good option for us.”

Worthing entertain Dorking Wanderers tomorrow evening (7.45pm). Brighton loanee Rian O'Sullivan could return to the squad after representing Ireland under-19s.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Rents, Hallard, Young, Ovenden, Meekums, Pamment, Pope, Rance, Schneider. Subs: Wild (Rance 64), Budd, Sparks (Pope, Schneider 80), Watson, Wrightman.