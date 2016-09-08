Dawes: It was a mistake leaving, I’m so happy to be back

Lloyd Dawes says he cannot wait to get going after returning to Worthing Football Club earlier this week.

Dawes, 22, netted 29 times in all competitions for the Woodside Road outfit as they won promotion from the Ryman League South Division through the play-offs last season.

The Worthing striker tore a quad late last season, which forced him out of his side’s push for promotion and the Sussex Senior Cup final, before he sealed a move to Lewes over the summer.

Despite netting five goals in his short time with Darren Freeman’s Rooks team, he was released earlier this week before sealing a return to Worthing.

After his short spell at Lewes, Dawes cannot wait to get going back at Woodside Road and said: “I think I made a rash decision joining Lewes. It was a mistake, I may have rushed into but I’m so happy to be back at Worthing now.

“Jon Meeney and Gary Elphick are great and I get on well with all the boys.

“Last season was a great year but frustrating towards the back end for me. I missed the final few matches through injury but it was great to see Worthing get promoted.”

Dawes is hopeful he will soon be on the goal trail again for Worthing after netting 29 times last season and said: “This is going to be a step up for me this year but I’m looking to get 20 or more goals this season.

“I’m so pleased to be back and hoping to be involved on Saturday.”

Dawes’ return was competed earlier this week and he is available for Saturday’s home league clash with Wingate & Finchley.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.