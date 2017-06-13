Downer to lead newly-formed ladies' team

Jason Downer spoke of his delight after being asked to lead Worthing United Football Club into a new era.

Downer, 27, will be manager of Mavericks’ newly-formed ladies’ team next season.

United chairman Steve Taylor had been putting the finishing touches to starting a female side over the past few months and Downer has now been confirmed as boss.

Former Lewes Development coach Jordan Lucas will assist Downer for the upcoming campaign.

Downer has a wealth of experience managing ladies’ teams across the county.

The 27-year-old was in charge of Hangleton Rangers’ under-12 side for six years, before leading Lancing in Sussex County Women’s League Division 1 for two seasons.

He also spent last year as Lancing ladies’ chairman but Downer is looking forward to a return to management and said: “It’s a great opportunity for me and a privilege to lead Worthing United’s ladies’ team in their first-ever season.

“I’ve been involved in the women’s game for a long period, so I’ll take a great deal of experience into the coming season.

“I originally got in contact with Steve Taylor (Worthing United chairman) about getting involved on the men’s side. When I discovered they were starting a ladies’ team, it was a chance I wanted to take.”

Mavericks will begin life in Sussex County Women’s League Division 1, the same division as his former side Lancing.

Following three seasons with Lancers, Downer revealed he will not be raiding his old club for players.

He said: “That’s not what I’m about and I won’t be going back to them trying to get the team to follow me.

“If a few show interest and want to sign then great but I won’t be going back and chasing them.

“The division we’ll start in next season is one I know well and I just want us to stabilise and look to build for seasons to come.”

Downer got to work earlier this month when players turned up for an open training session.

The 27-year-old felt it was a good chance to cast his eye over potential recruits for his new-look squad.

He said: “It wasn’t a trial, I didn’t want to put pressure on those that came along.

“I saw it as an opportunity to have a look at individuals.”

Mavericks chairman Taylor has seen the women’s came rise in recent times and believes now was the perfect time to react by launching a ladies’ team at the club and said: “Women’s football is on the increase and we hope Worthing United will prove a great place to come and play.”

