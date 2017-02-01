Drainage issue to be addressed following Worthing postponement

Worthing Football Club general manager Calvin Buckland was left frustrated after Worthing Football Club’s Alan Turvey Trophy quarter-final clash at Woodside Road was postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch on Tuesday.

Persistent rain throughout the day then a heavy downpour around an hour before kick-off left areas of the pitch flooded, causing the tie with Billericay Town to be called off.

With the pitch in good condition at 5.45pm, a heavy deluge left Worthing’s 3G surface unplayable, with puddles on the pitch.

Buckland admitted it was a frustrating evening for everyone involved with the club and said: “It was really annoying to see the game go. Jon Meeney and I were on the pitch just before 6pm saying what good condition it was in, considering the poor weather.

“I then went home for a bit and when I got back to the club the pitch was covered in water. A few of us were out there trying to clear it but it just kept coming back.

“We’ve got a known issue with the stonework that was put down with the pitch originally. The one quarter we’ve had replaced held up well on Tuesday and the other areas are booked in to be replaced in May.

“With the plans in place for later in the year, we’re obviously a little vulnerable should conditions like Tuesday return again before the work is done.”

Worthing entertain Needham Market in the league on Saturday, before they now host Billericay on Tuesday in their Alan Turvey Trophy quarter-final tie. A new face could be on board for the weekend.

