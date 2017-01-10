Drew delighted with Mavericks’ showing

Worthing United Football Club assistant manager Matt Drew hailed his side’s showing as they bagged just a sixth Southern Combination League Premier Division victory of the season on Saturday.

A Paul Elliott second half brace, plus Adrian Todd’s late strike, helped Mavericks to a 3-0 home triumph over Horsham YMCA.

After starting the day second from bottom, United moved up a place in the table, above Arundel on goal difference, as Mullets were without a game.

Drew believes the result shows exactly what Mvericks are capable of as they strive to stay up this season.

He said: “I felt we were in control for the vast majority and fully deserved the three points. The first five minutes and how we start matches are key.

“Our last two victories have come against Loxwood and Horsham YMCA, so we’ve shown we can mix it with top teams in this division.

“We dealt with Horsham’s threat really well and it was a massive three points for us.

“Kieran Deacon came in from the under-21’s and showed exactly why he’d been called up.

“He was magnificent and really stood out for us.”

Mavericks had to be patient before finally breaking the deadlock on the hour.

Elliott was quickest to react and poked home.

United opened up a two-goal cushion ten minutes later when Elliott struck once again.

YM applied some slight pressure but a sixth win in 23 league games so far this season was confirmed five minutes from time.

Winger Todd kept his composure, rounding Mark Fox and slotting into an empty net.

In two of their last four Premier Division matches, United have kept clean sheets and gone onto take all three points. However in the other two, they’ve conceded four in each and lost.

With Mavericks currently just a point from safety, Drew hopes his side can begin to show some sort of consistency in the coming matches.

He said: “I think we’ve struggled for consistency since I’ve come to the club. If myself and Simon Funnell could put our finger on why that was we’d put it right.

“It’s been difficult as we’ve recorded some good wins but then struggled in other matches.

“We’ll be looking to build on this win over Horsham and begin to move in the right direction.”

United are without a league fixture on Saturday but Drew revealed an inter-club friendly will take place: “I think it’s important to stay in the same routine, so we’ve organised a game to take place with under-18, 21 and first-team players all involved. After our break from the league, we travel to Hailsham Town and that’s another game we’ll be looking to take all three points in.”

WORTHING UNITED: Trigwell; Fuller, Stideford, Smith, Marsh; Todd, Atkinson, Callaghan, Deacon; Hards; Elliott. Subs: Foster (Atkinson), Bromage (Stideford).

