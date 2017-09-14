Duo leave Worthing after Elphick's resignation

Two players have left Worthing Football Club this week after Gary Elphick resigned as manager on Saturday.

Defender Antoine Douglas informed club officials of his decision after Tuesday's 4-2 defeat at Dorking, while midfielder James Fraser, who joined the club from Bognor in the summer, yesterday asked to be released from his contract.

That adds to winger Zack Newton leaving the club at the weekend to play for a club nearer to his North London home.

Douglas lives in London and speaking to www.worthingfc.com, said he could no longer commit to the travelling: “It was just getting too much, my daughter starts nursery next week so I need to be closer.

"It was affecting work too, I was having to do shorter shifts to make midweek games and training which meant I was getting paid less."

John Lock will again take caretaker charge of Worthing for Sunday's match against Staines at Bognor.

Worthing hope to have a new manager in place for the match at Wingate on September 23.