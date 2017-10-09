Early red card helps see Lancing to victory over Eastbourne United

Lancing beat 10-man Eastbourne United 4-0 on Saturday.

Lewis Finney (2), Lucas Tredrea and Alex Fair were the goal scorers in a comprehensive win.

Lancing v Eastbourne United. Picture by Stephen Goodger

The game came to life as early as the third minute as Eastbourne defenders stood still and Lucas Tredrea chased a through ball which he was first too and as he went round the keeper was brought down.

Lucas jumped to his feet and put the ball in the net but the referee had already blown for a penalty.

To compound Eastbourne’s misery the goal keeper was sent off.

However his replacement made an excellent save from Lewis Finney’s penalty.

Lewis Finney misses the penalty. Lancing v Eastbourne United. Picture by Stephen Goodger

It took until the 23rd minute before Lewis Finney put the Lancers ahead and after good work by Lewis Broughton,

Tredrea put Lancing 2-0 up after 38 mins. The half time team talk from manager John Sharman was all about having the right attitude and playing the right way against 10 men, keeping the ball and stretching the play.

Early in the second half Lancing goal keeper Tyler D’Cruz hadn’t recovered significantly enough from a knock he took late in the first half had had to be replaced by Michael Platt.

Finney’s composed finish then put Lancing 3-0 up after 60 mins. George Rudwick and Leon Dramis then replaced Lucas Tredrea and Bradley Donaldson.

Lancing continued to cause Eastbourne problems every time they went forward then after more good work from Broughton who hammered a cross into the box, Alex Fair chested home to put Lancing 4-0 up after 74 mins.

Sharman said: “We’ve been a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde team this season and need to be more consistent.

“We’ve done well in our cup games but today was all about winning and getting three points.

“Eastbourne were comfortably in the top half of the league so it was a good performance and a great 3 points.

“The sending off was a big decision and we’ll never know how the game may have turned out but we still had to do the right things on the pitch.”