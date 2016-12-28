Edwards nets the only goal as Worthing win at Hillians

Worthing Football Club joint manager Gary Elphick hailed his side’s performance as they increased their unbeaten run to nine games with a 1-0 win at Burgess Hill on Boxing Day.

Elphick said: “I think it was a deserved win as we were the slightly more dangerous side.

“We defended brilliantly, Corey Heath and Jack Cook were both magnificent, and it was a great away performance.”

Elphick also praised matchwinner Edwards and said: “I’m delighted that he popped up with the winner as he’s a bit of a unsung hero in the team. Eyebrows were raised when we let the likes of Steve Metcalf and Matt Axell go and although Ross is only 18 he’s proof that if you’re good enough you’re old enough – he’s showing what a talent he is.”

Chances were at a premium in the first half on Boxing Day but Worthing started the second half well.

Heath headed a Rents corner against the bar, before Edwards flicked home another Rents set-piece to give Worthing the lead.

Hillians’ Jack Brivio flashed an effort wide late on as Worthing held on.

Winger Arron Hopkinson has signed for Worthing until the end of the season after a loan spell from Merstham.

Elphick said: “He adds something different to the squad and is a great addition.

“He’s just getting up to fitness and will hopefully be a big signing for us.”

WORTHING: Fagan; Hendon, Cook, Heath, Rents; Edwards, Wills, O’Neill, Sparks; Bugiel, Dawes. Subs: Newton (O’Neill 45), Hopkinson, Boiling, Brodie, Belward.

