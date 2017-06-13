Elphick 'gutted' to lose full-back Hendon

Worthing Football Club manager Gary Elphick admits Will Hendon will be a big loss to his side.

The 22-year-old full-back informed Elphick yesterday that he would not be signing a new contract at Woodside Road.

Hendon, who spent last week at Leicester forward Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy, is hoping to play at a higher level.

Elphick believes the flying full-back will be missed but wished him all the best for the future.

He said: "It's a real shame to lose Will but he wants to play at a higher level, so good luck to him.

"I'm gutted he's not decided to sign a new contract, he's been a great servant to the club and had some great times here.

"I think another year with us would have done him no harm, we're a team looking to go places and he could have remained part of that."

Hendon's departure leaves Worthing a little light defensively. Centre-back Corey Heath joined National League South rivals Bognor last month, while Hendon has now joined Heath through the exit door.

Tom Cadman still harbours hopes of signing for a pro club following his release from Brighton & Hove Albion, plus Jack Cook has a week-long trial with National League Aldershot Town next month.

Despite currently lacking defensive options, Elphick has told fans not to be concerned.

He added: "I'm hoping to add a couple of defenders come the end of this week. We've got Matt Boiling and Henry Watson here aswell, who I'll be looking to give more of a chance next season.

"I'm talking to players, particularly defenders all the time, what I'd say to the fans is watch this space."

