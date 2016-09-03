Elphick praises character after injury-time equaliser

Worthing Football Club joint manager Gary Elphick praised his side’s character after they scored an injury-time equaliser at home to Carshalton this afternoon.

Two goals in the final 13 minutes from Omar Bugiel, including a penalty six minutes into injury-time, saw him complete his hat-trick and force a 3-3 draw and a FA Cup replay on Monday evening.

After back-to-back defeats, Elphick said: “It’s vital because in a way it’s stopped the rot as we’ve been on a hard run of games and had a few negative results.

“At times we didn’t play our best, we know that again and have got to address things on the training pitch but we’ve shown character.

“At 3-1 down, we kept knocking on the door and we’ve got a draw. The job isn’t done yet, we’ve got to go to Carshalton on Monday night which is going to be a very tough game but it gives us that glimmer of hope we can get through and progress into the next round.”

Elphick hopes the result can kick-start their season again and said: “It goes to show what a massive player Omar is for us. You can tell our confidence is low at times, players are losing the ball in key areas, having a touch too many and there’s are things that happen when you go through little blips.

“But I’m hoping this can kick-start our season and we can come through this blip.”

Looking ahead to the replay, Elphick said: “I was impressed with Carshalton, they looked to play the correct way and caused us problems, especially their left-winger, I thought he was a very good player.

“We now know how they play, so we need to nullify their threats and put our influence on the game a little bit more than we did today.”

