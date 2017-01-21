Elphick praises performance despite defeat

Worthing Football Club joint-boss Gary Elphick felt his side deserved at least a point following their home defeat at the hands of high-flying Leiston this afternoon.

First-half efforts from Byran Lawrence and Tom Bullard, coupled with a late Matt Blake strike, helped fourth-placed Leiston to a 3-1 Ryman League Premier Division victory.

With a 2-0 deficit to try and turn around in the second half, Worthing were much-improved and pulled one back through Sam Rents 17 minutes from time.

Along with the goal, the side also had a couple of strong penalty appeals waved away, which left Elphick annoyed.

He said: "I don't feel we got the result our performance warranted today. We were great in large spells of the game but I've said to the players, if you don't do the ugly side of football right, regarding set-pieces and other areas, you are not going to win many games giving a top team like Leiston a two-goal start.

"Leiston's manager was very complimentary of us after the game and I think if you are a neutral you'd fell we warrant at least a point. It makes it more frustrating as you feel you haven't got the result you deserved.

"We've given a top six side a leg-up and you can't afford to do that against these type of teams.

"I think we could have had two penalties. We've had one on Omar, he's taken the ball under control then been taken out. Will Hendon has then had claims for another, if we're being fair, we should have had at least one penalty."

Having gone unbeaten in 14 matches prior to Tueday's Sussex Senior Cup defeat at National League South side Eastbourne Borough, Worthing have now suffered back-to-back defeats.

With Zack Newton still out, Aaron Hopkinson cup-tied and Will Hendon now a doubt for the trip to National League outfit Sutton United for an FA Trophy second-round replay on Tuesday, Elphick admits preparation hasn't been ideal.

He added: "It's going to be a very tough game but we'll go into it with nothing to lose. My only concern is the fact we're going into that virtually down to the bare bones.

"Zack is still missing, Aaron is going to be cup-tied and now there is concern over Will aswell. It's unfortunate for us but I've always said, you get dealt with a hand, and you have to deal with that as best you can."

