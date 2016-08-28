Elphick relishing Rocks clash

Worthing Football Club joint boss Gary Elphick believes tomorrow’s Ryman League Premier Division clash at Bognor (3pm) will be a ‘massive occasion’.

Elphick’s side head into the encounter with rivals Rocks fresh from their first league defeat at home to Grays Athletic yesterday but he sees this as a perfect opportunity to bounce back.

He said: “It’s going to be a fantastic occasion to try and restore a bit of faith from the fans and get some belief back in the changing room.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to perform well against a strong Bognor side.

“It will be a classic derby game, fingers crossed we can show a bit more application than in our last game.”

Worthing will be without injured defensive duo Will Hendon and Corey Heath, while Steve Metcalf is once again available after serving a one-game suspension.

