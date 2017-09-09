Elphick resigns following Worthing defeat

Gary Elphick resigned as Worthing Football Club manager in the aftermath of a sixth successive Bostik League Premier Division defeat this afternoon.

Frannie Collin hit a second half hat-trick, while Orlando Smith and Jordan Chiedozie also struck as Margate romped to an emphatic 5-0 win at Nyewood Lane.

Elphick, whose seen his team lose seven games in all competitions to start this campaign, confronted a fan after the final whistle, before storming out of the ground.

News of Elphick's resignation were officially confirmed by the club earlier this evening.

Elphick was handed the managerial reigns at Worthing following former joint-boss Jon Meeney's departure back in April.

A sixth defeat in succession this afternoon leaves Worthing rooted to the bottom of the Bostik League Premier Division, still without a point and now managerless.

Worthing supporters reacted to the news on social media, James Pringle (@jameswfcpringle) wrote on Twitter: 'Thank you Gary, all the best.'

Another fan, Stephen McGraw (@kissit05), responded to the news: 'All the very best for the future. Shame things didn't work out.'

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.