Elphick seeking right-back to complete summer business

Worthing Football Club boss Gary Elphick is searching for a right-back to bring his summer business to a conclusion.

Elphick has been busy in the close season building a squad he hopes is able to challenge at the top end of the Bostik League Premier Division in the new campaign.

So far, James Fraser, Kershaney Samuels, Anthone Douglas, Tony Nwachukwu, Alfie Young and Omar Folkes have all agreed on switches to Woodside Road.

But Worthing boss Elphick is not satisfied as things stand after right-back Will Hendon decided on a move to division-higher National League South side Eastbourne Borough earlier this month.

Ebbsfleet United full-back Ollie Boulding featured in Saturday’s 1-1 friendly draw at Whitehawk, while Elphick revealed he was currently casting his eye over Rodrigo Mann, who was with Hawks last season.

Elphick sees filling the void left by Hendon as the only summer business needed to be done by him and said: “We had a look at Ollie (Boulding) in Saturday’s friendly at Whitehawk with a view to a potential loan this season.

“He’s not the only right-back I’m looking at currently.

“Rodrigo (Mann) has been training with us and will feature in our friendly with Eastbourne Borough tomorrow.

“Will Hendon’s departure does leave a hole and with just young Charlie Williamson our only natural in that position, it’s an area I want to add.” Harvey Sparks, who went off injured in Worthing’s opening pre-season game against Worthing United, is expected to be out for ten weeks with ligament damage, while long-term absentee Zack Newton is hoped to be back within the next couple of weeks.

With Newton’s imminent return and a wealth of depth in wide areas, Elphick sees no reason to add in that position.

He said: “We’ve got a lot of options up top and with Zack coming back I feel okay with what we’ve got.”

Nwachukwu netted in first Worthing goal in a 1-1 draw at Whitehawk on Saturday.

Elphick saw that as a vast improvement on the 4-0 home loss at the hands

of rivals Bognor a week earlier.

Now Worthing’s boss wants to see a further progression at another National League South opponent – Eastbourne Borough – on Friday.

Elphick added: “I was pleased with our performance at Whitehawk – if it was a league game I’d have been annoyed we didn’t win, but it was a friendly.

“We’ve got another big test at Eastbourne Borough tomorrow.”

Worthing’s Bostik League Premier Division fixtures were released last Thursday with Elphick admitting everything starts to become a little more real now.

An away game at Metropolitan Police kicks things off on Saturday, August 12, before Worthing’s opening home clash comes against Leatherhead three days later.

Worthing’s Sussex derby at Burgess Hill comes on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28 with the return fixture on Boxing Day.

A trip to Merstham starts 2018, while games against highly-fancied Billericay Town come on Saturday, December 16 and Saturday, March 3 respectively.

Worthing then end the season at home against Ryman League North champions Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday, April 28.

Former Worthing defender Jack Cook is currently on trial at National League Aldershot Town.

Cook performed well for Worthing last term and is hoping to earn a deal with Gary Waddock’s side ahead of the new season.

A full list of Worthing’s fixtures is available at worthingherald.co.uk

