Elphick wanting more from Worthing after Leatherhead loss

Worthing Football Club manager Gary Elphick wants to see more from his new-look squad following a second Bostik League Premier Division defeat in succession last night.

Worthing fell to an opening-day loss at Metropolitan Police on Saturday, which was followed by a 3-0 reverse to Leatherhead.

Jerry Nnamani struck in the first half, while Chike Kandi and Sam Blackman netted in the second to round off an emphatic home victory for their side.

Elphick praised Leatherhead's quality after the defeat but admitted his players need start giving more.

He said: "We were beaten by the better side on the night, make no mistake about that.

"They've got some real quality and I believe they will be up there challenging come the end of the season.

"As good as they were, I'd still like still see more from some of my players. The minimum requirement you want at this level, especially in a Worthing shirt, is for the team to put a shift in and I've felt a few haven't done that in the opening two matches."

Elphick, who started himself at centre-half in the contest, saw his side defend well.

Worthing looked to be heading into the interval level, before Nnamani headed home Sammy Moore's free-kick after 44 minutes.

Leatherhead's lead was doubled 20 minutes from time through Kandi. Jack Midson's came back out off a post, with Kandi quickest to react and fire home.

Substitute Sam Blackman's thunderous effort found the net three minutes from the end to round off the scoring.

Worthing make the long trip to Lowestoft Town on Saturday as they look to pick up a first point of the season.

WORTHING: Covolan; Young, Elphick, Douglas, Rents; Newton, Wills, Samuels, Fraser; Pope, Folkes. Subs: Nwachukwu (Pope, 67), Edwards (Newton, 79), Brodie, Hallard, Boiling.

