Elphick: We've got to be harder to score against

Worthing Football Club boss Gary Elphick wants his side to be harder to score against after exiting the FA Cup 3-2 at Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.

Worthing have now conceded 17 goals this season and lost all six matches of the 2017/18 campaign.

They fought back from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 at Dorking but the hosts hit back to win and bank the £3,000 prize money.

Elphick said: “At the end of last year, we couldn’t score a goal for toffee but the one thing we had was two centre-halves, in Tom Cadman and Jack Cook, who were hard to score against.

“If I’m honest, it’s gone 360 the other way this year. We’re creating chances going forward but look vulnerable at the back, not so much in open play, but from set-pieces.

“We conceded twice from set-pieces again on Saturday and it’s something we need to work on. But it’s not like you can sprinkle magic dust and turn someone who is 5ft 10in into 6ft 8in, we’ve got to stop the supply by not giving away so many free kicks and mark properly in the box.”

Dorking took the lead after just six minutes when poor marking from a free kick allowed defender David Ray to head home. It was the fourth time in their six games this season that Worthing had conceded in the opening ten minutes.

Worthing equalised with a well-worked goal on the half-hour mark. Ross Edwards released James Fraser who squared for Zack Newton to net from close range.

Worthing went ahead five minutes into the second half when Newton dispossessed a Dorking defender and squared the ball for Fraser to score, after a dummy by Ben Pope.

The hosts levelled when a long throw caused confusion in the penalty area and Isaac Philpott fired home.

Dorking then got the winner on 68 minutes when Matt Briggs cut in from the right and fired an unstoppable shot into the far top corner.

Worthing sent on three subs, including Harvey Sparks who made his return from injury, but were unable to find a equaliser.

WORTHING: Covolan; Mann, Rents, Young, Boiling, Assiana, Newton, Samuels, Pope, Edwards, Fraser. Subs: Brodie, Hallard (Newton, Pope 73), Sparks (Edwards 74), Williamson, Schneider.