Evans 'excited' ahead of first full season in charge

Matt Evans cannot wait to get started in his first full season in senior football management.

Evans, 29, oversaw Worthing United Football Club’s final two Southern Combination League Premier Division matches last term - ensuring they avoided relegation on the final day.

Mavericks’ current manager started the season in charge of the club’s under-21 team, before ending the season as United’s third first-team boss of a turbulent campaign.

United narrowly avoided relegation to Division 1 but Evans is looking forward to a fresh start this time around.

Only five of last season’s senior playing squad have remained with Paul Elliott, Jamie Stideford, Frank Foster, Justin Gregory and Pat Rose sticking around.

Mavericks unveiled a memorial stand in memory of former players and Shoreham Airshow crash victims Jacob Schilt and Matthew Grimstone last month.

United manager Evans feels fresh air has been breathed into the club during the close season and said: “Pre-season has been good, my first one in senior management.

“I came in for the final two games of last season with the task of making sure we stayed up.

“Those were not ideal circumstances to have come into but I’m pleased to have been handed the job at the end of last season.

“I’ve got a good chance to build something here now with a young and hungry squad of players.”

Mavericks start the new season with what looks to be a tasty FA Cup extra-preliminary round encounter against division-lower rivals Steyning Town at Lyons Way on Saturday.

United’s SCFL Premier Division campaign gets going a week later at home to hotly-fancied Saltdean United.

Mavericks manager Evans believes those two matches will be a good gauge of where his team are.

He added: “We won’t be taking Steyning lightly, they may be a league below but we are all too aware of the dangers they possess.

“The following week we get going in the league against Saltdean United.

“Many people are tipping them for big things this season and it appears they have some backing this season.

“The squad they have assembled is one that looks as though it could challenge at the top this season.”

