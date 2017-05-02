Evans 'relieved' after Mavericks stay safe

Worthing United Football Club interim manager Matt Evans spoke of his relief after avoiding Southern Combination League Premier Division relegation on Saturday.

Mavericks were stuffed 6-3 by Newhaven in their final game but third-bottom AFC Uckfield also suffered a defeat in their last match, meaning United finished two points and a place above the relegation zone.

Evans, who took charge of Mavericks’ last two matches of the campaign following Simon Funnell’s departure, admitted it wasn’t a nice feeling on the sidelines.

He said: “I don’t think anyone wants to go into the final day knowing you are at risk of going down.

“We went 3-0 down early on but Uckfield also went behind early in their match. Supporters on the sidelines were keeping an eye on Uckfield’s result and they were trailing 4-1 with time running out.

“It’s not how you want to finish a season, relying on another team to stay safe, but the most important thing is we remained in this division.

“I think it is something that the players will benefit from as they continue their careers, whether that be with us or elsewhere.”

United got off to a woeful start and were three goals down inside 20 minutes.

Connor Sidwell broke the deadlock inside four minutes, then Connor Martin added a second 13 minutes later.

Sebastien Saunders had Dockers’ win all but secured two minutes later as he fired past Nathan Stroomberg.

Ebou Jallow then struck twice in the space of four minutes just after the hour to make it 5-0.

Owen Callaghan pulled one back 17 minutes from the end, before Matt Hards and Joe Patching netted in the space of five minutes to make it 5-3.

Any hopes of an unlikely comeback were dashed, though, as Ryan Walton rounded off the scoring four minutes from the end.

News filtered through of Uckfield’s defeat and United’s safety was confirmed.

WORTHING UNITED: Stroomberg; Gregory, Bromage, Sparks; Leyton, Hards, Robinson, Foster, Davison; Callaghan, Rose. Subs: Patching (Leyton, 65), C.Nagle (Davison, 80), Fuller (Gregory, 85), D.Nagle, Evans.

