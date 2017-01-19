Exciting penalty finish for charity match

A crowd of 200 supporters turned out to see the resurrection of 1990s team Gullseye Football Club for a charity match.

The former Worthing and District Football League team played AFC Broadwater on Sunday to raise money for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Jon Mayes, one of the organisers, said: “Despite the weather, both teams turned up in good spirits. Worthing Football Club, who laid on their fantastic pitch at Woodside Road, was filled with approximately 200 people who came to support Nick Malone and the resurrection of Gullseye Football Club.

“It was an absolutely fantastic turnout from both sides and the supporters made it a magical day. “

Jon and Jeremy Ransom had surprised Nick, who played for Gullseye and is undergoing treatment for cancer, by organising the charity game on his behalf.

Nick chose the charity and each player made a donation to add to a collection at the game.

Jon, who plays for AFC Broadwater, said: “Nick was quickly on board and helped with organising what turned out to be a great day, full of great memories.

“The game ended 5-5 with Nick scoring a 94th minute controversial penalty, which just so happened to be the last kick of the game.

“The referee, being the 12th Gullseye player, was in fine form, ensuring the veterans were constantly kept in the game. AFC Broadwater, who played on the Saturday prior, winning 4-0 against St Teresa’s FC, also brought out a few old faces.”

Nick made a speech later in the day, saying the coming together of people to support both a charity and the friendships they cherish was a true sign of humanity.

The raffle in the bar after the game was supported by many local businesses, friends and families, helping boost the final total raised to £1,300. Additional donations have been pouring in via JustGiving

