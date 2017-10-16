FA Cup: Crawley Town draw Wigan Athletic in first round

Crawley Town have drawn a visit to the highest ranking team in the draw, League 1 leaders Wigan Athletic in the first round of the FA Cup.

In the draw broadcast on BBC 2 and BT Sport, former Reds manager Dean Saunders and former Women’s FA Cup winner Kelly Smith drew the numbers.

Wigan were the 2013 FA Cup champions, while Crawley twice reached the fifth round in 2011 and 2012 when they played Manchester United and Stoke City respectively.

Bognor Regis Town missed the chance to visit League 2 club Colchester United, who were drawn by their winning opponents Oxford City from National League South.

Burgess Hill Town would have hosted League 2 club Swindon Town if they had not lost 1-0 to National League South club Dartford.