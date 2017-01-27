FA Cup preview: A look at all the fourth round ties

Brighton take on Lincoln City tomorrow in the four round of the FA Cup.

You can read our preview to the game here but here's a look at the rest of the games.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton | Anfield | Saturday, 12.30pm BT SPORT 2

Liverpool’s title hopes suffered a huge setback at the weekend with a surprising 3-2 home defeat to Premier League strugglers Swansea City. The Reds then crashed out of the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage in midweek after a 2-0 aggregate defeat to Southampton. Their supporters now won’t settle for anything less than a place in the fifth round when Championship outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers visit Anfield on FA Cup duty on Saturday. Liverpool haven’t won the famous trophy since 2006 but are considered one of this year’s hot favourites. Wolves, on the other hand, find themselves in the lower echelons of English football’s second tier but manager Paul Lambert has been boosted by striker Nouha Dickov’s decision to commit his future to the club until at least the summer of 2020.

Bragging rights at Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool | Ewood Park | Saturday, 3pm

Owen Coyle’s Blackburn Rovers find themselves in deep waters having slumped to second bottom of the Championship. Lady luck has deserted Rovers in recent weeks, four of their last nine matches they have found themselves on the end of a 3-2 defeat. A win over visitors and Lancashire rivals Blackpool, however, could just be the spark they need to kick-start their faltering league campaign. They overcame QPR 2-1 in the previous round whilst League Two Blackpool progressed at the expense of Championship outfit Barnsley by the same result. A tough one to call, for sure.

Burnley set to take revenge out on City

Burnley vs Bristol City | Turf Moor | Saturday, 3pm

Survival remains Premier League side Burnley’s main objective this season, despite the Clarets sitting ten points above the drop zone. The manner of the defeat to Arsenal last weekend was a bitter pill to swallow for manager Sean Dyche and his men but there’s a place in the last 16 of the FA Cup at stake when Bristol City travel to Turf Moor on Saturday.

Dyche’s opposite number, City boss Lee Johnson, has only this week received “full support” from the Championship club’s owner, Stephen Lansdown. A 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend was City’s eighth consecutive league defeat, a record for the Ashton Gate side. A win at Burnley could just be the boost they need to start turning things around.

Chelsea wary of Bees cup threat

Chelsea vs Brentford | Stamford Bridge | Saturday, 3pm

The Blues need little reminding of the threat Saturday’s opponents pose, having needed a late Fernando Torres strike to salvage a 2-2 draw four years ago before sweeping aside their lower league opponents 4-0 in the replay. Antonio Conte’s men, the current Premier League leaders, continue to rack up the points but won’t find it easy against the resilient Championship club. Brentford put five past Eastleigh in the previous round and will no doubt fancy their chances of going one better than in 2013.

All-Premier League affair at Selhurst

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City | Selhurst Park | Saturday, 3pm

With Manchester City’s hopes of winning the title getting smaller by the day, the FA Cup might just have gone up in manager Pep Guardiola’s estimations. Hosts Palace will themselves be looking to atone for last year’s final heartache when they were beaten 2-1 by City’s arch-rivals Manchester United after extra-time. Sam Allardyce hasn’t made much of an impact since taking over from the sacked Alan Pardew just before Christmas but a win here and a place in the fifth round may go some way to appeasing the growing unrest amongst the Selhurst Park faithful. City have already won in South London this term on league business, a brace from midfielder Yaya Toure sealing a 2-1 victory in November. Given Palace’s current predicament of being third from bottom, Allardyce may be tempted to tinker with his side for this one.

Lincoln eye another Championship scalp

Lincoln City vs Brighton | Sincil Bank | Saturday, 3pm

Lincoln have been flying this season. Sitting top of the National League and through to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since the late Graham Taylor was manager in 1976. The Imps saw off Championship club Ipswich 1-0 in a replay and are braced for another stiff challenge when high-flying Brighton visit Sincil Bank. However, Danny Cowley appears to be building something special at Lincoln. But Brighton should, on paper, have enough in their locker to see off any threat of an upset.

Stanley hoping for a major upset

Middlesbrough vs Accrington Stanley | Riverside Stadium | Saturday, 3pm

League Two strugglers Accrington Stanley face a tough ask if they are to progress to the last-16 when they take on Premier League side Middlesbrough at the Riverside. It is an occasion both the players, and travelling support, will relish. Stanley have won just six league games all season but have nothing to lose against their higher-league opposition. Boro, on the other hand, should be able to navigate themselves through – but expect manager Aitor Karanka to make wholesale changes.

Potential banana skin awaits Newcastle

Oxford United vs Newcastle United | Kassam Stadium | Saturday, 3pm

The home side have bolstered their attacking options ahead of the visit of Championship leaders Newcastle with the addition of Toni Martinez on loan from West Ham until the end of the season. Currently 12th in League One and just eight points off the promotion play-offs, it would be fair to say Michael Appleton is doing a grand job at the Kassam Stadium. Newcastle certainly have bigger aspirations this season with Rafael Benitez tasked with getting the club back to the Premiership at the first time of asking. The FA Cup, though, will be a welcome distraction for his players but this one looks a real banana skin for the Magpies. Both sides will fancy their chances of making it through in what has the potential to be a real cracker.

Crown Oil Arena poised for titanic tussle

Rochdale vs Huddersfield Town | Crown Oil Arena | Saturday, 3pm

This has the potential to be the tie of the round if both sides stick to their end of the bargain. Hosts Rochdale may ply their trade in a division lower than their Championship rivals but the Greater Manchester-based club have produced some fantastic performances so far this term. Huddersfield are currently sitting third and well in the hunt for an automatic promotion spot to the Premier League, so there’s everything to play for at the Crown Oil Arena. Both teams will fancy their chances of being in the draw for the next round come 4.45pm but are also likely to be mindful of the fact that their league aspirations outweigh their desire to progress in the FA Cup. Don’t be surprised if this one requires a replay to settle the final outcome. Rochdale, however, will be boosted by the midweek signing of Stoke City left-back Joel Taylor on loan. The talented 20-year-old was named Stoke’s Under 21 player of the year last term for his performances both at left-back and on the left wing.

Spurs overwhelming favourites to progress

Tottenham vs Wycombe Wanderers | White Hart Lane | Saturday, 3pm

Although Wycombe are performing well in League Two, a trip to try and shackle Spurs is likely to end their involvement in this year’s FA Cup. But this is where the romance of the cup kicks in. Tottenham are in menacing form and never know when to throw in the towel. Harry Kane et al are scoring goals for fun at the moment and will view the opposition as an ideal opportunity to add another couple to this season’s goal tally. That said, it is the home side that are under enormous pressure to advance into the next round, not Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe. They can approach this match with little fear or trepidation and play with a sense of freedom that they don’t get most weeks in English football’s fourth tier.

Will the Saints go marching on ..

Southampton vs Arsenal | St Mary’s Stadium BT SPORT 2 | Saturday, 5.30pm

Another all-Premier League clash that has the ingredients to serve up a terrific spectacle. Arsenal got their hands on the trophy two years ago and the FA Cup again looks their best bet for silverware. Arsene Wenger has landed himself in some hot water with the FA following last weekend’s touchline debacle with the fourth official – an incident he has since issued an apology for. Saints, on the other hand, will be on a high after making it to Wembley for the EFL Cup Final following a 1-0 victory at Anfield on Wednesday.

Millwall braced for Capital crunch

Millwall vs Watford | The Den | Sunday, 12pm BBC ONE

A Sunday lunch-time London derby doesn’t get much better now does it? Watford will make the journey across the Capital still reeling from the fact they were twice pegged back to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth last Saturday, manager Walter Mazzarri critical of his team for allowing their opponents a route back into the match. The home side, meanwhile, are well-placed to launch a League One promotional challenge but will welcome the rare test of Premier League opposition in front of their own fans.

Fulham confident they can tame Tigers

Fulham vs Hull City | Craven Cottage | Sunday, 12.30pm

A tie both clubs could really do without with hosts Fulham chasing a return to the Premier League while Hull are hanging on for their dear lives with just a point separating them from bottom-of-the-table Sunderland. The visitors will, of course, be without midfielder Ryan Mason who suffered a fractured skull after a sickening clash of heads with Gary Cahill in the first half of last Sunday’s 2-0 loss at Chelsea. Fulham are on a decent run of form having lost just once in their last nine matches and won’t be fazed by the challenge of the Tigers. Marco Silva hasn’t had it easy since he arrived on Humberside earlier this month with some key players within his dressing room being linked with moves away from the club.

Sutton win would be shock of the round

Sutton United vs Leeds United | Gander Green Lane | Sunday, 2pm BT SPORT 2

A real David vs Goliath in terms of club stature and one that will capture the imagination of the fantasists out there. Sutton United are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition but with a raucous home support behind them, the South-London club will fancy their chances of springing an almighty upset against one of English football’s most decorated clubs.

Garry Monk has done a sterling job since arriving in Yorkshire in June and is on course to secure a promotional play-off spot at the very least. A carnival atmosphere is expected to descend upon Gander Green Lane on Sunday for what is a proper classic cup tie.

Rooney pressing for a start against Wigan

Manchester United vs Wigan Athletic | Old Trafford | Sunday, 4pm BBC ONE

The holders continue their defence of the trophy when Wigan make the short journey to Manchester on Sunday. Captain Wayne Rooney received all the plaudits last weekend for his equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Stoke that marked his 250th goal for United making him the club’s all-time record goalscorer. However, the player himself will hope his contribution will have done enough to persuade manager Jose Mourinho to afford him a starting berth. Visitors Wigan moved out of the Championship’s bottom three seven days ago courtesy of a morale-boosting victory over Brentford. The Latics have found some form recently having won three of the four matches they’ve been involved in since the turn of the year.

Rams host neighbouring Foxes

Derby County vs Leicester City | Pride Park | Friday, 7.55pm, BBC ONE

What a mouthwatering tie to kick off FA Cup weekend. Derby host local rivals and Premier League champions Leicester City at Pride Park tonight. The home side are riding high in the Championship, just two points off a play-off spot, whilst Leicester are struggling to live up to the expectations of last season. Steve McLaren's men will fancy their chances of progressing this evening with their 12th man behind them. Derby striker David Nugent is a doubt to face his former club due to a knee injury but midfielders Bradley Johnson and Jacob Butterfield are in line to feature having served their suspensions. The visitors are boosted by the return of last season's PFA Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez who is back on UK soil following Algeria's exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.