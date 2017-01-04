Fair and Finney bag braces in Lancers’ win

Lewis Finney and Alex Fair both struck twice as Lancing Football Club got back on the winning trail on Monday.

Having lost their final two Southern Combination League Premier Division matches of 2016, Lancers started the new year in fine style and recorded an emphatic 4-1 home victory over local rivals Worthing United.

Lancing boss John Sharman was pleased with the performance and said: “It was an impressive performance after quite a slow start. We were 2-0 ahead and cruising at half-time, then we conceded a silly goal right after the break.

“Credit to the boys, they stuck to their task and it was a really important win for us.

“I made sure the players took nothing for granted after we’d lost 5-1 to them earlier this season.

“We were fully focused, in the end winning quite comfortably and putting in a solid display, it was a perfect way to start the new year.”

Fair broke the deadlock with a thunderous first-time finish following a well-worked move after 26 minutes.

It got better for the home side four minutes later as Fair added a second to ensure Lancers took a two-goal lead into the interval.

United had a lifeline three minutes after the restart when Alfie Gritt capitalised on some confusion in Lancing’s backline.

The home side were then handed an opportunity to restore their two-goal advantage when a penalty was awarded 16 minutes from the end after United’s Jamie Stideford handled in the area.

Finney made no mistake from the resulting spot-kick to fire Lancers 3-1 in front.

Finney then joined strike partner Fair on a brace of strikes as he notched his second eight minutes later.

Fair went close to completing his hat-trick late on but struck an effort just wide as Lancers ran out comprehensive 4-1 victors in the end.

Lancing make the trip to Eastbourne United for their second game of 2017 on Saturday.

LANCING: D’Cruz; E.Finney, Bygraves, Sharman, Fenton; Caplin, Waterman, Berry; Williamson, L.Finney, Fair. Subs: Bennett (Fair), Baah (L.Finney), Frankling (Berry), Funnell.

