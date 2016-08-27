Fallah’s strike sends Worthing to first defeat

David Fallah got the only goal to inflict a first Ryman League Premier Division defeat of the season on Worthing Football Club this afternoon.

Fallah’s curling strike 22 minutes from time nestled in the bottom corner to hand Grays Athletic a 1-0 victory at Woodside Road.

Worthing, who were without suspended Steven Metcalf and injured defensive pair of Will Hendon and Corey Heath, failed to create too many chances in the clash.

Grays were quick out of the blocks and went close to going in front on two minutes.

David Fallah broke clear before seeing his shot deflect off Ross Edwards, then agonisingly wide of the post.

Etienne Mukanya Kabobola was causing Sam Rents all sorts of problems and nearly fired his side ahead 17 minutes later.

Edwards’ misplaced pass was pounced upon by Teyshan Hayden-Smith, he then sent Belgian winger Etienne Mukanya Kabobola away who cut in but saw his left-foot strike strike Gary Elphick and go just over.

Harvey Sparks worked the side-netting after neat play from Matt Piper and Brannon O’Neill saw the former find him on 25 minutes, before marauding run from Lheureux Menga saw him get clear a minute later but no one could get a finishing touch on his teasing cross.

A neat exchange between Hayden-Smith and Mukanya Kabobola on the hour saw the latter ping in another cross, though, once again Grays failed a finishing touch.

The deadlock was finally broken 22 minutes from time, neat hold-up play from Menga saw him pick out Fallah and his curled strike nestled in the bottom corner.

Worthing went in search of a leveller with Reis Stanislaus wasting a good opportunity on 73 minutes.

A rampaging run saw the forward go clear but his sliced effort went well over.

Zack Newton was then handed a fine opportunity after being picked out from Rents’ crossfield pass, though, his dinked effort was tipped over by Grays goalkeeper Mikheil Kharshiladze.

Worthing pushed for a late leveller but it wasn’t forthcoming as Gray held on for their first league win.

WORTHING: Banks; Piper, Edwards, Elphick, Rents; Axell, O’Neill; Newton, Wills, Sparks; Stanislaus. Subs: Bugiel (Axell, 56), Brodie (Piper), Punter, Fagan.

