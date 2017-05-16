Fans' favourite O'Neill leaves Worthing

Worthing Football Club boss Gary Elphick says Dorking Wanderers are getting a talented midfielder and great character after Brannon O'Neill joined the Surrey club.

O'Neill had been at Woodside Road for four seasons and was a popular figure with Worthing fans. He did not start quite so many games last season and Elphick told the midfielder he would be a bit-part player next year if he remained at the club.

That meant O'Neill decided to join Dorking, who have been promoted into the Ryman League Premier Division, but Elphick was full of praise for the departing midfield man.

He said: "I had to be honest with Brannon and had a chat with him to tell him he'd only be a bit-part player.

"Like Matt Axell and Steve Metcalf who have left, I hold Brannon in the same regard and that's why I was so honest with him.

"Dorking are getting a very talented midfielder with an eye for goal, right foot, left foot and a great character in the dressing room.

"I'm sad to see him go but glad to see he's joined a good club like Dorking."

Elphick hopes goalkeeper Jack Fagan and defender Tom Cadman will sign deals for next season this week but will have to wait on Will Hendon and Jack Cook.

Hendon is hoping to earn a professional contract when he attends a trial with Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy next month, while Cook has a two-week trial with National League side Aldershot at the start of July.

Elphick said: "I'm hoping Tom and Jack Fagan will sign this week and then we'll know what budget we've got left for next season as we look to bring in new players.

"Jack Cook has a trial with Aldershot, so we'll have to look for a replacement in case anything happens there and we don't want to be left light.

"And Will's got a fantastic opportunity with the Jamie Vardy Academy, so we'll have to wait and see what happens there."

