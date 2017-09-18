Ferring end long wait for league win

Ferring Football Club’s long wait for a Southern Combination League Division 2 victory was brought to an end on Saturday.

Dominic Ashman struck five minutes minutes in to second half stoppage-time as Ferring sealed a 2-1 home success over ten-man Jarvis Brook - ending their unbeaten start to the season in the process.

Ferring, who had not won in 34 games going in to the contest, could not field a team for their scheduled match at Westfield just a week previous.

The victory moved them off the bottom of the SCFL, above Rottingdean Village.

Ferring joint-manager Carl Stocker spoke of his pride after the long wait for a win was finally ended.

He said: “I’m over the moon with the result, to finally get some points on the board is pleasing. We worked as a unit, worked heard and everyone started believing in themselves, which was the main difference. On paper we have a great team, it’s just about the team performing.”

Ferring failed to pick up a point through the whole of last season and had lost all four matches leading in to the home clash with league leaders Jarvis Brook.

Richard Ghent fired the home side in to a surprise lead after 28 minutes, only for previously unbeaten Brook to level five minutes later through Liam Edwards.

George Holman was given his marching orders with time running out in the second but it looked as though the points would be shared. However, Ashman slammed home the winner five minutes in to stoppage-time.

FERRING: Burgess; Minter, Tizzard, Kaye, Curnow, Wilkinson, Taylor, Janman, Ashman, Ghent, Gillard, Subs: Collender (Minter), Maizi (Burgess), Stocker.

