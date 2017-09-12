Ferring fail to raise team for league fixture

Ferring Football Club failed to raise a team for their Southern Combination League Division 2 clash at Westfield on Saturday.

Ferring have struggled so far this season and were forced to call off their scheduled long trip to Westfield.

Joint-bosses Mark Burgess and Carl Stocker have yet to pick up a single point from four league matches.

Ferring find themselves bottom of the SCFL, still searching for a first point this campaign.

After failing to gain a point through the whole of last term, Ferring’s poor start to this season has left them without a win in over 32 league matches.

Ferring chairman Deane Culver was disappointed to see his side forced in to calling the match off.

He said: “It’s never good to be unable to raise a team. We’ve got a mounting injury list at the minute, which hasn’t helped the situation at all.

“We don’t have a reserve or under-21’s team, so we don’t have players to call upon if we are light on first-team players it does become difficult.

“Despite such a difficult season last time out, we managed to get a side out every single week. This is the first time I can remember us having to call a game off because we haven’t been able to raise a team.”

Ferring are due to host league leaders Jarvis Brook on Saturday (3pm).

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.