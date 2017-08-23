Ferring game abandoned after serious injury

Ferring Football Club’s Southern Combination League Division 2 clash with rivals Rustington was abandoned owing to a serious injury last night.

Full-back Joe Oliver suffered a suspected broken leg when going in for a challenge with a Blues player.

Referee Ian Moore was left with no choice but to call time off the game after 41 minutes.

Ferring joint manager Carl Stocker felt it was the right decision and said: “The welfare of the players is more important than any game.

“Joe suffered a suspected broken leg and was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital and had surgery yesterday.

“I don’t think it was intentional, Joe was just too quick for the Rustington player and he got to the ball just before him.

“It was such a shame for the game to end in that way, I’m not too sure when the match will be replayed.

“We did well and played a lot better than we had done on Saturday, which made it more frustrating.”

New Ferring joint management duo Stocker and Mark Burgess began their SCFL Division 2 quest with a 4-1 defeat on Saturday.

Daniel Hallett, Thomas Routley, Duncan Hirschfield and Jermaine Neathey got the goals as Alfold ran out winners in the curtain-raiser at Alfold’s Recreation Ground.

Hallett fired the home side ahead after 14 minutes but Ferring debutant Danny Hand levelled 24 minutes later.

A lapse in concentration from Ferring’s backline allowed Routley in and he made no mistake, firing past Kieran Gillard to put Alfold back in front.

Hirschfield added a third 17 minutes from the end, before Ferring had two players forced off through injury, having used all three of their substitutes, so had to see out the final ten minutes with nine men.

Neathey rounded off the scoring ten minutes later as Ferring slumped to an opening-day defeat.

Ferring joint manager Stocker was left frustrated following the loss and said: “We did well to get back in the game but then gave away a silly goal to let them back in.

“After making all three subs, we lost two players through injury, leaving us with nine players at the end. It wasn’t an ideal way to start the new season.”

FERRING v Alfold: Gillard; Minter, Curnow, Wilkinson, Black, Saunders, Ghent, Janman, Oliver, Taylor, Hand. Subs: Ashman (Wilkinson), Burgess (Oliver), Maizi (Minter).

