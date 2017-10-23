Ferring still seeking new manager following departure of joint bosses

Ferring Football Club are seeking a new manager after failing to raise a team for the second time this season on Saturday.

Joint managers Mark Burgess and Carl Stocker stepped down before Saturday’s Southern Combination League Division 2 Challenge Cup clash at Rustington and were followed out of the exit door by several players, which meant Ferring could not field a team for the match.

Ferring were also unable to field a side for their league fixture at Westfield earlier in the campaign.

Deane Culver, Ferring chairman, revealed his disappointment at this happening yet again this season.

He said: “With both Carl and Mark stepping down, ultimately a number of the playing squad have decided to leave as well. We had a handful of players remain at the club but we could not make a team to compete in Saturday’s SCFL Division 2 Challenge Cup match.

“It’s frustrating that for the second time this season it has happened.”

Currently bottom of the Southern Combination League, having won just one of their previous 38 matches in all competitions, Ferring are now searching for a new manager.

Culver has spoken to a couple of potential candidates but has yet to install a new manager.

He said: “We need to appoint someone as quickly as we can. Without a reserve team and, with so many players deciding to leave along with both Carl and Mark, we’re in a difficult position. Getting players in at this stage of the season will prove tricky but it is something a new manager will have to do.

“It’s a tough time for everyone involved at the club at this moment.

“I’m hopeful we’ll be able to stabilise with a new manager and see things through to the end of this season at the very least.

“My outlook is a lot more positive at this point than it was over the weekend when things were looking rather bleak.”