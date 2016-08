Five-star EP seal another shock cup success

East Preston Football Club made it two cup victories in just four days with a 5-3 home victory over division-higher Crawley Down Gatwick on Tuesday.

Jared Rance bagged a brace and strikes from Hayden Hunter, Dan Huet and Lukas Franzen-Jones saw EP follow up their fine FA Cup win on Saturday.

East Preston boss Bob Paine was delighted with the second-round victory and said: “The lads have been excellent and this great run continues. It was another higher-level opposition but we performed really well.”

Dan Huet slotted EP ahead after two minutes but Lee Thomas levelled seven minutes later. A manic first quarter was completed as Rance got his first on 11 minutes before Kerran Boylan made it 2-2 soon afterwards.

Hunter ensured EP led at the break with his 35th-minute effort, before Franzen-Jones added a fourth three minutes after the break.

Oliver Leslie’s spot-kick meant a nervy last 30 minutes but Rance’s strike in stoppage-time ensured EP’s progress.

EAST PRESTON: Punter; Josh Parazo, Lyne, John, Jacob Parazo; Rance, Frazen-Jones, Hallett, Barnes; Hunter, Huet. Subs: Hardman (Frazen-Jones), Witten (Huet), Smith, Beaney, Purkis.