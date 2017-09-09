Five-star Margate power past Worthing

Worthing Football Club's losing start to their Bostik League Premier Division season was extended to six games this afternoon.

Frannie Collin hit a second half hat-trick, while both Orlando Smith and Jordan Chiedozie struck in an emphatic 5-0 triumph for Margate at Nyewood Lane.

Worthing, who found out all of their home fixtures in September will be played at rivals Bognor's ground while issues with their 3G surface are resolved, held an official 'home' game for the first time this campaign.

Daniel Akinwumni was shown a straight red card 40 minutes in to his debut after clashing with Margate frontman Chiedozie - which resulted in him being given his marching orders aswell - to cap a difficult day for Worthing.

Akinwumni and Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Rian O'Sullivan were both handed debuts by Worthing manager Gary Elphick, while Henry Watson skipper the side on his first start of the season.

Worthing were once again caught early and fell behind after six minutes. Thomas Wynter's ranging pass sent Orlando Smith clear, he cut inside with ease and rifled a fierce left-foot strike in to the top corner.

The home side had goalkeeper Lucas Covolan to thank for keeping it at one seven minutes later. Jordan Chiedozie dodged a Henry Watson tackle but Covolan made himself big, saving from the frontman.

Margate looked a threat going forward, wasting another good opening to extend their lead after 15 minutes. David Martin latched on to a through pass, though, he skewed his shot wide of the far post.

The travelling side added a deserved second ten minutes before the interval. Chiedozie looped a superb header over Covolan in Worthing's goal, having met Frannie Collin's corner.

Both teams were then reduced to ten men five minutes later. Goalscorer Chiedozie reacted badly to a Assiana tackle, Margate's forward and debutant Akinwumni then clashed off-the-ball, with the duo shown straight red cards by referee Ollie Butcher.

Worthing looked a little more lively in the second, going close to pulling one back ten minutes after the restart. O'Sullivan's scuffed effort was met by Fraser, whose header went agonisingly close.

Chances were coming for the home side as Samuels forced Lenny Pidgeley to tip his strike wide, then Antone Douglas saw his header ruled out for a foul from a corner - all before the hour.

Just as Worthing looked to be working a way back into the game, Margate added a third on 61 minutes. Collin's 25-yard free-kick squirmed under Covolan to make it three.

Collin was sent racing away, before clinically firing past Covolan as he had his second of the afternoon six minutes later.

Things got worse for Worthing 16 minutes from time, with Collin completing a 14-minute hat-trick. Collin was left in acres of space, which he made the most of, rounding Covolan and slotting home.

Covolan pulled off a couple of fine saves as time ticked away to keep the score at five. Worthing remain rooted to the bottom of the Bostik League Premier Division and go to Dorking Wanderers on Tuesday (7.45pm).

WORTHING: Covolan; Akinwumni, Watson, Essiana, Douglas; Young, Samuels, Edwards; Fraser, Pope, O'Sullivan. Subs: Boiling (Assiana, 45), Newton (Pope, 45), Mann, Schneider, Sparks.