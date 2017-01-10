Five-star Worthing crush ten-man Canvey Island

Lloyd Dawes hit a hat-trick for the second consecutive game as Worthing Football Club romped to an emphatic 5-0 Ryman League Premier Division success over Canvey Island at Woodside Road this evening.

As well as Dawes’ treble, Omar Bugiel and Aaron Hopkinson also struck to help Worthing extend their unbeaten run to 13 matches in all competitions.

Following the win, Worthing move up a place to seventh in the standings, just two points off the play-off places.

After a sedate start, Worthing took the lead on eight minutes. Kane Wills’ neat pass played in Sam Rents, his effort was only parried by Lewis Moore into Lloyd Dawes’ path and he thundered home the rebound.

Omar Bugiel then fired the home side two goals in front three minutes later. He showed great strength holding off a defender, before firing a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Dawes then came close to making it three before the 15 minute mark. Bugiel raced clear down the left, he then pulled back for Dawes only for his effort to come back out of a post.

Worthing continued to cause Canvey all sorts of problems but were once again denied by the woodwork on 20 minutes. Wills’ superb delivery was met by Bugiel but his header struck the crossbar.

Having netted a hat-trick in Worthing’s previous game, Dawes added his second eight minutes later. He got in behind Canvey’s defence before slotting past Moore to make it three.

Worthing then had a fourth less than two minutes later. After collecting the ball in a wide right position, Aaron Hopkinson’s cross-shot crept into the top corner.

Dawes then completed his hat-trick a minute before the break, his second in as many matches. Once again Bugiel broke away before squaring for his strike partner to slot home.

Worthing’s in-form forward Dawes threatened on a couple of occasions in the second but failed to add to his tally.

Canvey substitute Omar Lawson then went in high on Jack Cook, with Worthing’s centre-half stretchered off with 20 minutes left.

Frustrations began to boil over for Canvey and they were reduced to ten-men nine minutes from time. Following a coming together off-the-ball Canvey skipper Ryan Blackman was shown a straight red card.

Sykes nearly grabbed a late consolation after capitalising on confusion in the Worthing backline but Fagan collected the ball as he tried to round him.

Worthing are back in action on Saturday as they entertain National League outfit Sutton United in the second-round of the FA Trophy.

WORTHING: Fagan; Hendon, Heath, Cook (Boiling, 70), Rents; Wills, Edwards; Hopkinson, Bugiel, Sparks; Dawes. Subs: Boiling, Brodie (Bugiel, 57), Bellard, Lemon (Dawes, 83), Belward.