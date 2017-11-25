Former Brighton development and Chelsea youth product seals Worthing loan switch

Worthing Football Club have completed the loan signing of Gillingham midfielder Jesse Starkey.

Starkey, 22, who spent time at Chelsea and Albion as a youngster, has made just one appearance for League 1 Gills this season after joining as a free agent back in September.

The 22-year-old featured four times for Albion in the EFL Trophy last season, before completing a switch to Swindon Town - where he made just one appearance.

Talented Starkey can operate in the centre or left of midfield.

He could make his debut as Worthing welcome Harrow Borough in the Bostik League Premier Division later today (3pm).