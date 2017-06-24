Former Watford youngster one of two defenders to join Worthing

Worthing Football Club completed deals for two new defensive arrivals earlier today.

Alfie Young, 20, who once signed a professional at Premier League Watford, agreed to join Worthing, along with Antone Douglas.

Young began last season with Bostik League Premier Division rivals Hendon following his release from Watford. The 20-year-old centre-half then moved to Wingate & Finchley, who were beaten by Bognor in the then Ryman League Premier Division play-off semi-final.

Douglas becomes the second addition to join from Merstham after Kershaney Samuels' move to Woodside Road earlier in the week.

Worthing had been left light in defensive areas after the departures of Will Hendon, Corey Heath and Tom Cadman, plus Jack Cook's impending trial with National League Aldershot Town.

Worthing boss Gary Elphick admitted defensive recruits were essential and he's pleased to have landed both Young and Douglas.

He told worthingfc.com: "Obviously we’ve been left a bit light in defence for various reasons but I’m really happy to bring in these two lads.

Alfie’s still very young, Harry Kewell had a lot of good things to say about him, he’s a really nice lad who wants to learn so I’m looking forward to working with him."

We’re getting Antone at a good age, at 27-years-old he’s coming into his physical peak. He’s very athletic, and I’m hoping with my coaching we can improve him as a player, he’s got all the attributes to be a great defender."

The addition of both Young and Douglas has now taken Worthing's summer signing spree to five following the arrivals of James Fraser, Tony Nwachukwu and Samuels earlier in the window.

