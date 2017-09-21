Former Worthing boss Elphick joins Burgess Hill

Former Worthing Football Club boss Gary Elphick has joined Burgess Hill as a player.

Elphick, 31, quit Worthing earlier this month after the club suffered sixth successive defeats to start the season. Elphick had been at Worthing for two and a half years, guiding the club to promotion from the Bostik League South Division with joint boss Jon Meeney in his first season at the club.

He also played several matches in central defence for Worthing during his time at the club. His career began at Brighton & Hove Albion and he also played for Eastbourne Borough, St Albans, Aldershot, Havant & Waterlooville, Eastleigh and Lewes.

Elphick had plenty of interest in his signature after leaving Worthing but has decided to join the Hillians, who sit 14th in the Bostik League Premier Division.