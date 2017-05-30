Former Worthing forward gets international call

Former Worthing Football Club striker Omar Bugiel has been called into the Lebanon squad.

Bugiel, 22, who made the switch to now League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers from Woodside Road back in February, has received his first-ever international call-up.

The forward will travel with the squad for a training camp in Malaysia on Saturday.

Lebanon are then set to face the United Arab Emirates in a friendly three days later, before taking on Malaysia in a AFC Asian Cup qualifier on June 13.

Bugiel is the only new face to be named in the squad and one of only two players to have been selected from a European league.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.