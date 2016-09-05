Former Worthing striker Dawes released by Lewes

Worthing Football Club’s leading scorer from last season, Lloyd Dawes, has been released by Ryman League South Division Lewes.

Dawes, who netted 29 times for Worthing in their promotion campaign last season, joined Rooks in the summer.

However, an agreement was reached over the course of this weekend to allow Dawes to find a new club.

Speaking to Lewes’s club website, Rooks manager Darren Freeman said: “Lloyd is a talented player but I do not think we would see the best of him based on the squad of players we currently have.

He obviously wants to be playing every week and I could not guarantee that and so we reached an agreement that he could go and find first-team football elsewhere.

“I personally want to thank Lloyd for his time here and wish him good luck for the future.”

