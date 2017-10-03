Forward Rance rejoins Worthing

East Preston Football Club forward Jared Rance has rejoined Worthing.

Rance started his career at Woodside Road - making a handful of appearances for the first-team - as well as featuring prominently for Worthing's under-21 team, prior to joining East Preston in the summer of 2016.

Newly-appointed Worthing manager Adam Hinshelwood indicated he was interested in speaking to Rance last week. Following discussions on Sunday, Rance decided to move back to his former club.

East Preston boss Bob Paine believes the forward, whose scored seven times this season, will be a huge loss and said: "Jared has been an integral part of teams I've managed over the past three seasons. As part of my under-21 team at Worthing and more recently at East Preston.

"He has been a fantastic player for us and we are disappointed that he is leaving but it is a great opportunity for him.

"I personally want to thank Jared for his contribution to East Preston in his time here and wish him the best of luck as he now continues his football career elsewhere."

Rance could make a first Worthing start of his second spell in Worthing's Bostik League Premier Division clash with Leatherhead, which takes place at Bognor's Nyewood Lane ground tomorrow (7.45pm).