Full focus on Worthing for defender Boiling

Young defender Matt Boiling gave another accomplished performance in central defence on Saturday and afterwards admitted his full focus at the moment is progressing his career at Worthing.

He has now made 17 appearances for the club and captained a youthful Worthing side when they beat Burgess Hill in the Alan Turvey Trophy last month.

With an experienced head on young shoulders and a steely determination, many are tipping Boiling for a bright future in the game but he is not looking too far ahead.

Speaking after Saturday’s 2-2 FA Trophy draw with Sutton United, he said: “I’m not targeting the pro game at the moment. I was there before but decided it wasn’t for me, so I came to Worthing.

“This is where I see myself now and I’m going to take things as they come. If an opportunity in the future comes back in and that’s something I want to do, I’ll have to look at it but at the moment I’m happy with Worthing.

“I’d like to have a big future at the club and hopefully I’ll be club captain one day.”

Boiling feels the move to Worthing and testing himself in men’s football has been beneficial for his career and said: “It’s a great experience because I’ve had the other side of the game with academy football as a youth.

“This teaches me the other side of the game completely. I’m still getting used to it but I’m enjoying playing with the lads, it’s a great team and I hope I can have a future at the club.”

On how joining Worthing came about, Boiling said: “It’s my local club and has great facilities. Jon Meeney was at Brighton, which was one of my previous clubs so I’ve seen him around and seen he’s a great coach. That enticed me to come here.

“I had a meeting with Jon and he talked to me about the direction of the club and what they could offer and I really like the club, so it was an easy decision.

“I’m still settling in and have things to get used to. It’s an adult game and I’m a bit younger, so I’m still getting used to the physical side but I’m developing every week and am just trying to get into the team and be one of the regulars.”

Boiling, a student at Worthing College, did not attend trials for the England Colleges team this year as he wanted to concentrate on his football with Worthing.

Reflecting on Saturday’s draw, he said: “It was a good performance from the lads and everyone put in a shift.

“In the first half we had more chances and I’d say we were the dominant team but then the second half they came at us and were stronger.

“We had to soak up a lot of pressure but we did that for the majority of the game and their two goals came from the times we didn’t do that, so we’ve just got to improve on those little things.

“There’s things all of us can improve on and we’ve just got to learn from performances like these.”

