Funnell frustrated after United fall to defeat

Simon Funnell was left frustrated after seeing Worthing United fall to a Southern Combination League Premier Division defeat on Saturday.

Max Miller got the only goal 17 minutes in as second-placed Haywards Heath Town ran out 1-0 victors.

A glowing second-half showing, saw Tadley Bromage head a decent opportunity wide, while Paul Elliott’s free-kick struck the crossbar.

Mavericks manager Funnell hailed the display and admitted feeling a little frustrated coming away with no points at the end.

He said: “They (Haywards Heath) could have been more than a goal up at half-time but our second half display was really good.

“We set-up to frustrate them, get in their faces and make life as difficult as we could.

“The pitch was probably a bit of a leveller, it was quite bobbly.

“It’s one of those you look at beforehand and think anything is a bonus, but coming away I was annoyed at not taking anything.”

Miller fired Heath ahead after 17 minutes, before three good saves from Fraser Trigwell prior to half-time get the home side in it.

Mavericks were much-improved in the second half and went close on a couple of occasions.

Bromage should have done better with a header he had on the hour, then ten minutes later Elliott’s free-kick struck the crossbar as Haywards Heath held on a little at the end.

United remain third from bottom following the defeat.

Saturday’s game kickedoff a run of three games against the current top three over the course of four matches.

Looking at the run, Funnell feels any points from those matches will be bonus, with a trip to third-placed Chichester City to come on Saturday.

He said: “We face the current top three over the course of four matches. It’s a tricky run, but anything in any of these games will be a bonus.

“These games against top teams will not determine our season, we’ve still got teams around us to face and they will be the important ones.

“We’ll make sure we set up right and go to Chichester with a game plan.”

WORTHING UNITED: Trigwell; Fuller, Bromage, Smith, Gregory; Callaghan, Hards, Watson, Marsh; P.Elliott, Gritt. Subs: Foster (Hards), Jordan (Marsh), Atkinson, Evans.

