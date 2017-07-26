Goalkeeper to be offered Worthing deal after impressing Elphick

Gary Elphick is hopeful of securing the services of goalkeeper Lucas Covolan ahead of Worthing Football Club’s Bostik League Premier Division campaign.

The former Brazilian under-20 international, who was with Whitehawk last term, has been training with the club and featured in Worthing’s past two friendlies against Eastbourne Borough and Lewes respectively.

His displays in both matches have impressed Elphick and he is now set to be offered a deal.

The battle between right-backs Rodrigo Mann and Ollie Bolding to earn a deal at Woodside Road is also hotting up. Bolding and Mann played 45 minutes each in Worthing’s impressive 3-1 friendly win at division-higher Eastbourne Borough last Friday, while Mann started last night's home pre-season draw with Lewes.

Ebbsfleet United full-back Bolding was unavailable for the Lewes stalemate but is set to be back for Saturday’s friendly with division-lower Horsham at Woodside Road.

The trio have continued to impress Elphick and he admits a tough decision awaits regarding both Mann and Bolding.

He said: “Lucas has done really well in our past two friendlies and I’m looking to offer him a deal. I’ve still yet to sit down with him at this stage but I’m looking to secure his services for the new season.

“Ollie (Bolding) and Rodrigo (Mann) have done well also but it’s going to come down to just one of the two.

“We’ve got three friendlies left and I’ll continue to have a look at those.”

Summer signing Omar Folkes got off the mark for Worthing in their 1-1 draw with Lewes at Woodside Road last night.

Fellow striker Lloyd Dawes netted twice in the win at Eastbourne Borough and Elphick is pleased to see his forwards firing at this stage of the build-up.

He added: “We struggled for goals towards the back end of last season. I’ve tried to address that over the summer by adding in that area but the signs are good so far.”

After Horsham come to Woodside Road on Saturday, former forward Omar Bugiel returns to his old club with League 2 Forest Green Rovers for a friendly on Tuesday (7.45pm.).

Elphick sees this is as a perfect chance for the fans to thank Bugiel for his efforts at Worthing and said: “It’ll be great to have Omar (Bugiel) coming back down.

“I’ve heard a few different things with regards to what team they will bring down but it’ll be nice to see Omar back here.”

With just one friendly remaining after the next two, Elphick now wants some of his questions to be answered in ahead of the season opener at Metropolitan Police on August 12.

He added: “It’s been a bit up and down in terms of performances. In these remaining matches I need some questions answered ahead of the new season.”

Midfielder Louis Clark has left the club due to increased work commitments. Clark has joined Southern Combination League Division 1 outfit Steyning Town.

