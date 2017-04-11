Hassocks halt United's unbeaten run

Worthing United Football Club were sent crashing to a first defeat in four Southern Combination League Premier Division matches on Saturday.

Liam Benson’s second half brace, plus effort from James Westlake and Philip Gault helped Hassocks to a comfortable 4-1 home triumph.

Defeat leaves Mavericks looking over their shoulders as they bid for Premier Division survival.

United remain 15th after the loss as Arundel were the only team in the bottom five to take all three points on Saturday.

Mavericks welcome 17th-placed Arundel on Saturday, then travel to place-below Littlehampton Town less than 48 hours later.

United assistant manager Matt Drew sees these matches over Easter as crucial and said: “We’ve got ourselves into a great position and a win over Hassocks would have seen us go above them.

“I’d say they were the most organised team I’ve faced in my time at Worthing United. They are the form team is Sussex at the minute and proved that against us.”

Mavericks got off to a shocking start, defender Tadley Bromage was forced off through injury, then James

Westlake fired Hassocks ahead all inside the first ten minutes.

Gault made it two on the half-hour but Will Robinson pulled one back 13 minutes later.

United made a decent start, then Robins took control and put the game to bed in the closing stages.

Substitute Liam Benson got his first of the afternoon 12 minutes from time, before adding a second soon after.

WORTHING UNITED: Stroomberg; Fuller, Bromage, Gregory; Stideford; Hards, Betancourt, Robinson, Rose; Callaghan, Kealy. Subs: Foster (Gregory), Smith (Bromage), Funnell (Rose).

